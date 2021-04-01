English
IndiGo starts 14 new flights under Udan scheme

In a press release, the carrier said it has started these flights on various routes including Bhubaneswar-Allahabad, Bhubaneswar-Varanasi, Bhopal-Allahabad, Dibrugarh-Dimapur, Shillong-Agartala and Shillong-Silchar.

PTI
April 01, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
 
 
IndiGo on Thursday said it has started 14 new flights under regional connectivity scheme Udan from March 28 onwards.

Under the Udan scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #IndiGo #UDAN scheme
first published: Apr 1, 2021 03:26 pm

