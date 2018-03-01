App
NewsBusiness
Feb 28, 2018 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo, SpiceJet to begin UDAN phase 2 operations in July-August

In January, the government had awarded 325 routes to aviation firms under the second phase. UDAN aims to connect tier-two towns, cities and remote areas with air travel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
India’s leading budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) will start operations on the routes they had won, under the second phase of the Regional Air Connectivity Scheme (RCS), from July-August, according to a report by Mint.

Air India’s wholly owned subsidiary Alliance Air kicked off the phase two of the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) by starting flights on the Jammu-Bhatinda route, on Tuesday.

IndiGo

India’s largest airlines had in January won 20 proposals during the e-bidding. The airlines is expected to begin operations on four to six routes in July using their new ATR fleet, the report suggests. IndiGo is doing a feasibility study on the other routes it had won.

The airline had not participated in the first phase. To be able to serve smaller airports, IndiGo had order 50 70-seater ATR 72-600 aircrafts in May 2017 and took delivery of its first ATR aircraft in December 2017.

SpiceJet

The Ajay Singh-led budget carrier had won 17 routes under this phase of the RCS. While it is still evaluating infrastructure and airport readiness, it is expected to start its operations on some routes by July or August, the report said citing a person aware of the matter.

During the first phase of UDAN, SpiceJet had won six proposals. It is currently operating on four of those routes.

Earlier in January, the government had awarded 325 routes to aviation firms under the second phase. UDAN aims to connect tier-two towns, cities and remote areas with air travel.

