Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo sees uptick in demand, reduces leave without pay for pilots

IndiGo had in June asked some of its staff to take mandatory LWP for 1.5 to 5 days. In July, pilots were asked to take an additional 5.5 days of LWP.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
After witnessing indications of recovery in demand, IndiGo has reduced leave without pay (LWP) for its pilots from monthly 10 days in July to three days in November.

Ashim Mitra, IndiGo's flight operations head, wrote to the pilots about the decision, Business Standard reported.

"LWP for pilots on the Airbus fleet and First Officers on the ATR fleet, shall be reduced to 3 days. As shared earlier, we will review the LWP policy on a monthly basis," Mitra wrote.

The airline, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, had in June asked some of its staff to take mandatory LWP for 1.5 to 5 days. In July, pilots were asked to take an additional 5.5 days of LWP.

IndiGo had also laid off 10 percent of its staff and cut salaries of its senior employees.

Domestic air travel is recovering, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

According to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), 3.94 million (39.4 lakh) people took domestic flights in September, as against 2.83 million (28.3 lakh) in August.

At present, airlines can fly 65 percent of their capacity, higher than what was initially permitted after operations resumed in May.

IndiGo is utilising more of its aircraft after seeing a rise in demand, sources told Business Standard.
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 03:37 pm

