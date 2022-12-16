IndiGo seeks final DGCA nod to wet lease Boeing 777 aircraft for Delhi-Istanbul route

IndiGo plane (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Low-cost airline IndiGo has asked for a final approval by civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to wet lease Boeing 777 aircrafts to augment the Delhi-Istanbul route.

''After previous receipt of in-principle approval for inducting B777 aircraft on a wet lease basis from MOCA, IndiGo has now applied for final DGCA approval for these operations as per the prescribed procedure,'' said IndiGo in a press statement.

After DGCA's nod, IndiGo will make Boeing 777 aircrafts available for sale on the Delhi-Intanbul route. The wet lease solution will allow IndiGo to better utilize A321 narrow-body fleet aircrafts.

''IndiGo will soon make this 777-capacity available for sale on the Delhi - Istanbul - Delhi route, subject to regulatory approvals...This wet lease solution will also enable us to better utilize our A321 narrow-body fleet to continue our network deployment in light of the global supply chain issues,'' according to IndiGo's statement.

IndiGo will consider the earliest the go-live date for the aircraft in line with the expected receipt of requisite approvals. At 10:00 am, shares of InterGlobe Aviation- that operates IndiGo were trading 1.04 percent lower at Rs 1,992.90 apiece on the BSE.