IndiGo scraps launch of dual-aisle flights to Europe: Report

Budget carrier IndiGo has scrapped plans to use the double-aisle Airbus A330 aircraft on flights to Europe, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The airline, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, may instead use the single-aisle Airbus A321XLR on flights to Europe, the report said. IndiGo might receive these aircraft only by 2023-24.

This would delay IndiGo’s plans to launch low-fare flights on these routes by another three years, the report added.

IndiGo has been aggressively trying to expand its international routes. It also has as a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines, its first such arrangement.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“There is no precedent of low-cost carriers operating international flights on dual-aisle aircraft and have not been successful even if they have. This is primarily because fundamentals for low-cost carriers do not work on a dual-aisle aircraft,” an IndiGo official told the paper.

IndiGo has had discussions with an aircraft manufacturer for a ‘contained experiment’ by operating flights, the official added. But, this would shift the focus from the airline’s business model.

Medium-haul international flights to Tokyo and European cities will have a business class and an economy class, the details for which are still being finalised, the official said.

In October 2019, IndiGo placed an order for 300 Airbus aircraft, which included the A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR models.