IndiGo says will resume flights to UAE from August 20

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-run IndiGo will resume flight services to the United Arab Emirates from 0130 am on August 20, the airline said in a press release on August 19, hours after it said that operations to UAE stood cancelled till August 24.

On the morning of August 19, CNBC TV-18 reported that the UAE government had banned IndiGo from operating flights for a week after many passengers did not undergo the mandatory RT-PCR test at the departure airport.

IndiGo confirmed the development, saying that due to operational issues, all its flights to UAE stood cancelled till August 24, 2021.

The airline has now said it will start operating flights to UAE from August 20. It has informed all its passengers and regretted the inconvenience caused to them, India’s biggest domestic airline said.

According to the latest UAE government health requirements, a passenger must get a negative RT-PCR report at the airport six hours prior to boarding the aircraft.

COVID-19 test is mandatory for travellers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda. All passengers with a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to travel to and through Dubai.