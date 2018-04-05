App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 05, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Source: Reuters

IndiGo says to opt out of race to acquire Air India

The Indian government, which fully owns money-losing flag carrier Air India, last week released bid documents seeking to sell a 76 percent stake in the carrier that operates both domestic and international routes.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Two days after the Guwahati incident, a police complaint against IndiGo was filed by a flyer who accused the airline crew to have refused to accept Indian currency for payment of food items, among others, for flights to foreign destinations. In his complaint, he said another passenger faced the same 'mistreatment' by the airline. (Flickr/Alan Wilson)
Two days after the Guwahati incident, a police complaint against IndiGo was filed by a flyer who accused the airline crew to have refused to accept Indian currency for payment of food items, among others, for flights to foreign destinations. In his complaint, he said another passenger faced the same 'mistreatment' by the airline. (Flickr/Alan Wilson)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Top Indian carrier Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates under the IndiGo brand, said on Thursday it was opting out of a race to acquire state-run Air India as the terms set by the government would not suit it.

The Indian government, which fully owns money-losing flag carrier Air India, last week released bid documents seeking to sell a 76 percent stake in the carrier that operates both domestic and international routes.

The proposed sale will also include a 100 percent stake in Air India's low-cost arm - Air India Express, and a 50 percent stake in its ground-handling arm - SATS Airport Services.

"From day one, IndiGo has expressed its interest primarily in the acquisition of Air India's international operations and Air India Express. However, that option is not available under the Government's current divestiture plans for Air India," IndiGo said in a statement.

related news

"We do not believe that we have the capability to take on the task of acquiring and successfully turning around all of Air India's airline operations," said Aditya Ghosh, the airline's president, in the statement.

IndiGo, Indian conglomerate Tata Group, and Turkey's Celebi Aviation Holdings, have expressed an interest in buying some of Air India's operations. Singapore Airlines has also said the company has an open mind about making an initial bid.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet gave the go-ahead last year to sell Air India after successive governments spent billions of dollars to keep it solvent.

But its debt burden of about $8 billion and a bloated cost structure have been a concern. Previous attempts to offload the airline have been unsuccessful.

tags #Air India #Business #Companies #IndiGo #Interglobe Aviation

most popular

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Looking to create ‘Crorepati’ portfolio? Allocate up to 60% in equities in FY19

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

Podcast | Don’t worry we are in a bull market correction; 2 stocks which could give up to 21% return

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

How have rate sensitive stocks performed since the last RBI Policy meet?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.