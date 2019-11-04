App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo says systems down, issues travel advisory

The airline, operated by InterGlobe Aviation , did not provide further details on the issue with its systems, but said it is trying to solve the issue immediately

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IndiGo on November 4 said its systems are down, which could increase the crowd at its counters.

The airline, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, did not provide further details on the issue with its systems, but said it is trying to solve the issue immediately.



First Published on Nov 4, 2019 11:54 am

tags #IndiGo

