IndiGo says systems down, issues travel advisory

IndiGo on November 4 said its systems are down, which could increase the crowd at its counters.The airline, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, did not provide further details on the issue with its systems, but said it is trying to solve the issue immediately.
#6ETravelAdvisory : Our systems are down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap. For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/MLOVgXpFO0
— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 4, 2019
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 11:54 am