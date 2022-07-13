English
    IndiGo says in touch with employees amid reports of tech staff sacking

    IndiGo's comments come a few hours after some aircraft maintenance technicians of the airline took to social media to say they have been issued termination letters

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST
    Image: Twitter/@IndiGo6E

    India’s biggest airline IndiGo said on July 13 that it was in constant touch with its employees to address any grievances, as several of its technical staff continue to be on leave to protest against low salaries.

    The comments came a few hours after some of the maintenance technicians shared termination letters on social media.

    “The aviation industry has undergone a difficult phase over the last 24+ months. As business recovers, we are in the process of addressing some of the issues related to employee remuneration,” InterGloble Aviation-owned air carrier said in a statement.

    In the last five days, a sizeable number of the airline’s aircraft maintenance technicians have gone on sick leave. IndiGo, however, said its operations were unaffected and continued to be normal.

    Earlier in the day, a number of technicians shared termination emails on social media sent to them by the management.

    Also read: IndiGo to 'rationalise' salaries of aircraft maintenance technicians following mass sick leaves

    The Press Trust of India has reported that IndiGo had started disciplinary proceedings against the aircraft maintenance technicians who had gone on mass sick leave from July 8.

    The technicians were told to report to IndiGo’s doctor, along with necessary medical documents, so that the carrier could verify if they were actually sick.

    IndiGo management wrote to technicians, saying that since the airline was not been able to get in touch with them, they should urgently seek an appointment with the company doctor.

    If it was not done, the airline would conclude that the staff were "voluntarily staying away from work and treat it appropriately".

    Also read: IndiGo restores pilots' salaries by another 8%

    IndiGo had on July 11 said it would "rationalise" the salaries of its maintenance technicians and remove "anomalies caused by the pandemic".

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a statement on July 13 said that aircraft maintenance technicians at IndiGo and GoFirst continued to remain on sick leave in protest against low salaries.

    ''We are closely monitoring the situation. As of now, operations are normal. Hopefully, it will be resolved shortly,'' the DGCA said in a statement.
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 06:18 pm
