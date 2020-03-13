App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo sale | Domestic fares with seat selection starting at Rs 986

IndiGo customers will receive complimentary seat selection as a part of the offer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Budget airline IndiGo is offering domestic fares starting at Rs 986. The offer is open till March 15 for travel between March 27 and September 30, according to IndiGo's website. The offer began on March 9.

Customers will receive complimentary seat selection as a part of the offer. The offer is applicable on one-way, round-trip and multi-city bookings on domestic routes.

The airline, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, said the flight tickets need to be booked at least 15 days in advance.

The lowest fare for a Delhi-Mumbai flight is Rs 2,133, according to the airline's website. "The airfare offer is not applicable to airport fees and charges and government levied taxes," IndiGo said.

SpiceJet, too, had announced a similar offer on March 12, with domestic fares starting at Rs 987.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 01:53 pm

tags #IndiGo

