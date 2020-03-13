IndiGo sale | Domestic fares with seat selection starting at Rs 986

Budget airline IndiGo is offering domestic fares starting at Rs 986. The offer is open till March 15 for travel between March 27 and September 30, according to IndiGo's website. The offer began on March 9.

Customers will receive complimentary seat selection as a part of the offer. The offer is applicable on one-way, round-trip and multi-city bookings on domestic routes.

The airline, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, said the flight tickets need to be booked at least 15 days in advance.

The lowest fare for a Delhi-Mumbai flight is Rs 2,133, according to the airline's website. "The airfare offer is not applicable to airport fees and charges and government levied taxes," IndiGo said.