Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo sale: Airline offers domestic tickets starting Rs 899, international at Rs 2,999

To sweeten the deal, the company is not levying a convenience fee on bookings made via the IndiGo website and mobile app. The offer is valid on bookings made from 6 am on December 23 to 11.59 pm on December 26

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
With only a week left to New Year, domestic carrier IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) has launched its latest sale. Under 'The big fat IndiGo sale', the airline is offering domestic and international tickets starting at Rs 899 and Rs 2,999, respectively.

"2019 is ending, but our great fares aren’t. We are bringing you the most affordable fares at zero convenience fee to grab! So, what keeps you waiting? Book that much-awaited trip with us and get going," the company said on its website.

To sweeten the deal, the company is not levying a convenience fee on bookings made via the IndiGo website and mobile app. The offer is valid on bookings made from 6 am on December 23 to 11.59 pm on December 26. The travel period under the IndiGo ticket sale is between January 15 and April 15 next year.

Close
However, it cautioned that with limited inventory available under the offer, customers will receive discounts subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo. Also, the offer cannot be clubbed with any other scheme or promotion.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #IndiGo

