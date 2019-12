IndiGo sale: Airline offers domestic tickets starting Rs 899, international at Rs 2,999

With only a week left to New Year, domestic carrier IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) has launched its latest sale. Under 'The big fat IndiGo sale', the airline is offering domestic and international tickets starting at Rs 899 and Rs 2,999, respectively.



Sale alert! Grab the most affordable fares starting at ₹899 at zero convenience fee along with additional cashback up to ₹2,000. Book now https://t.co/I0axoBNADQ #LetsIndiGo pic.twitter.com/hrkyO67eAg

— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 23, 2019

"2019 is ending, but our great fares aren’t. We are bringing you the most affordable fares at zero convenience fee to grab! So, what keeps you waiting? Book that much-awaited trip with us and get going," the company said on its website.

To sweeten the deal, the company is not levying a convenience fee on bookings made via the IndiGo website and mobile app. The offer is valid on bookings made from 6 am on December 23 to 11.59 pm on December 26. The travel period under the IndiGo ticket sale is between January 15 and April 15 next year.

However, it cautioned that with limited inventory available under the offer, customers will receive discounts subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo. Also, the offer cannot be clubbed with any other scheme or promotion.