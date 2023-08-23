IndiGo recommences direct flights between Delhi and Hong Kong

The daily direct flights are said to commence on October 5.

IndiGo, owned by InterGloble Aviation, announced on August 23 that the airline has recommenced direct flights between New Delhi and Hong Kong.

"This route not only strengthens the ties between the two dynamic cities but also underscores Hong Kong's significance as a vital business and travel hub in the Asia-Pacific region," said a company statement.

The daily direct flights are said to commence on October 5.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, "We are delighted to reintroduce our daily direct flights connecting Delhi and Hong Kong, starting this October. The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a remarkable resurgence in air travel demand and passenger traffic over the past few months, signalling a vibrant rebound."

Hong Kong, often called the 'Pearl of the Orient,' is a vibrant Chinese special administrative region. Known for its nightlife, shopping, and diverse cuisine, it's also a thriving business hub attracting global entrepreneurs.

Puneet Kumar, Director of South Asia and Middle East, Hong Kong Tourism Board said, "We are excited to welcome back IndiGo connecting India to Hong Kong. Hong Kong will now be more accessible for visitors from different parts of India, who will be delighted with our vibrant and diverse city offering -everything from world-class museums, historic architecture, brand-new attractions, incredible dining, and nightlife and, beyond its iconic skyline, refreshing hiking experiences in beautiful green outdoor landscapes."