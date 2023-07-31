IndiGo Q1 results preview: Will the airline log the maximum monies ever?

IndiGo had reported a profit of Rs 919 crore on sales of Rs 14,160 crore in Q4 FY22-23.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by fleet size and domestic market share, will declare its earnings for the first quarter of FY 23-24 on Aug 02, 2023. This comes within days of the airline announcing its highest-ever domestic market share of 63.2 percent and a month after the airline placed a historic order with Airbus.

Years ago, Aditya Ghosh, the then president of IndiGo, said the airline was similar to Roger Federer, boringly consistent, as with each passing quarter, IndiGo beats its previous record for the number of passengers carried. And Q1 FY24 has been no different.

What do the numbers say?

At 2.34 crore domestic passengers, the quarter saw a 12 percent growth in traffic over Q4 FY22-23, and IndiGo closed June with a 63.2 percent market share, its highest ever, and the first time it crossed 60 percent market share.

IndiGo had reported a profit of Rs 919 crore on sales of Rs 14,160 crore in Q4 FY22-23. Come August, will its sales cross the Rs 15,000 mark the first time?

The airline’s international traffic has also seen steady growth, with the quarter recording 26.85 lakh passengers, nearly 10 percent more than the preceding quarter on the back of the traditional high season for travel.

Things that have gone in its favour

The surprise suspension of flights by Go FIRST has gone in favour of IndiGo. Being the largest player, it has the ability to add flights at short notice, reducing frequency on certain routes and adding it on routes severely impacted by the fall of Go FIRST, thus maximising revenues.

The launch of high-density (by number of seats) B777s on its two routes to Istanbul would further bolster the airline’s revenues, though it is not known what the airline is spending for the damp-leased aircraft.

On the domestic front, Air India’s inability to add capacity in spite of taking deliveries of four A321s, the waning of SpiceJet, and no fleet additions by Akasa have all been positives for IndiGo this quarter.

What to watch out for

While the pilot situation is likely to ease in the short term due to the grounding of Go FIRST, in the longer term, manpower challenges are likely to persist.

Besides sales, people will also have their eyes on other income as the airline has not shared the compensation it has received from Pratt & Whitney for the delay in delivering engines. Also, it is unclear if the airline is getting compensated in cash or kind or both.

Duopoly?

There’s conjecture about Indian aviation heading towards a duopoly, but with IndiGo with a market share of over 60 percent, IndiGo is competing with itself rather than anybody else.

Given its growing domestic and international business, a profit in Q1 seems likely, though how much is anybody’s guess. Indigo’s maximum profit ever was Rs 1,423 crore. But that was with 18 percent fewer passengers and one lesser competitor.