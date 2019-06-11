IndiGo puts up 10 lakh seats in new sale, flight tickets from Rs 999

- Under the same discount offer, IndiGo is also offering tickets from Rs 3,499 on overseas routes- IndiGo said that there is a limited inventory under the offer

Budget carrier IndiGo today announced a four-day summer sale, putting 10 lakh seats up for grabs as part of its summer sale. Flight tickets start from Rs 899 on IndiGo’s domestic route in the latest sale.

Under the discount offer, IndiGo is also offering tickets from Rs 3,499 on overseas routes, the airline mentioned on its website. The booking period for IndiGo's summer sale offer that started today (11 June) will end on 14 June, and is applicable for travel between 26 June and 28 September on domestic and international routes, the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo said discounts on seats are subjected to availability and “the offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than September 28, 2019."

Under this offer, IndiGo is offering Delhi-Ahmedabad flight tickets starting from Rs 1,799, Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 3,299, Delhi-Chandigarh Rs 1,299, Delhi-Jaipur Rs 1,499, Jaipur-Delhi Rs 1,799, Goa-Hyderabad Rs 1,499, Hyderabad-Bengaluru Rs 1,899 and Delhi-Dehradun Rs 1,999.

Internationally, the routes include Delhi-Abu Dhabi Rs 6,799, Bengaluru-Bangkok Rs 6,899, Kolkata- Bangkok Rs 5099, Hyderabad-Dubai Rs 8,999, Delhi-Dubai Rs 7,799 and Delhi-Kuala Lumpur Rs 6,599.

IndiGo said there is a limited inventory under the offer and therefore discounts are subject to availability of seats. It said the latest Rs 899 and Rs 3,499 offer is applicable for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period.

“This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, and is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. The offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings," it added.

With almost 50% share in domestic passenger market, IndiGo is the largest airline in India. It operates around 1,400 daily flights and connects 53 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations.

IndiGo also announced daily non-stop flights on the Kolkata-Hong Kong route from 20 August, providing both business and leisure travellers more options to choose from.