Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo plans services to China, Vietnam, Myanmar, other countries

In a communication to employees on Monday, IndiGo's CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the airline would be looking at ambitious expansion in the international market and utilise around 50 per cent of its new capacity on that market.

Budget carrier IndiGo will be looking at starting services to China, Vietnam, Myanmar and Saudi Arabia, among other countries, as the airline embarks on expanding its international network, according to a communication.

IndiGo is the country's largest domestic carrier with a market share of 42.5 per cent in January.

The carrier, which has more than 200 planes, operates over 1,300 daily flights.

"In the international market, we will be looking at an ambitious expansion with approximately 50 per cent of our new capacity directed at international markets.

"We will be looking to add new service to countries such as China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries and also add frequencies in existing routes," Dutta said.

According to him, the airline would continue to build air-infrastructure to smaller cities.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 02:43 pm

