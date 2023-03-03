 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGo pits Boeing against Airbus in record jet order talks

Reuters
Mar 03, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

India's largest airline has until now been an exclusive buyer of narrow-body jets from Airbus and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said last month that IndiGo was close to ordering several hundred planes from the European planemaker.

Indian budget carrier IndiGo is in talks with both Boeing and its current supplier Airbus to order more than 500 passenger jets, potentially smashing an industry record set by domestic rival Air India a few weeks ago, industry sources said.

But negotiations to keep renewing the budget carrier's fleet from the end of the decade have also broadened to include mid-sized wide-body jets, sparking a contest between Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and the upgraded Airbus A330neo, the sources said.

"We are constantly in talks with the manufacturers as we plan our next phase of growth. However, we haven't finalised anything till now. We do not comment on speculations and will share information as and when we have an update," said IndiGo over speculation of ordering Boeing planes.