you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiGo partners with SonyLIV to provide mobile inflight entertainment

A flyer has to first subscribe it in the boarding area or check-in area, then download the content on his or her mobile phone or any other personal device, and the content then can be watched onboard in offline or airplane mode.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IndiGo on Thursday announced that it has entered into a partnership with video-on-demand platform SonyLIV to provide mobile entertainment services on its domestic flights. To avail this "exclusive offer", IndiGo will provide a link to its flyers at the boarding counter through which they can avail the weekly subscription of SonyLIV for Rs 25.

A flyer has to first subscribe it in the boarding area or check-in area, then download the content on his or her mobile phone or any other personal device, and the content then can be watched onboard in offline or airplane mode.

"As a flyer will be in offline and airplane mode, he can't download onboard. However, the pre-downloaded content can be streamed onboard," a spokesperson of the airline clarified.

As it is a weekly subscription, once availed, the flyer can watch it on his or her device even when he or she is not in flight.

IndiGo has 47 per cent share in the domestic air passenger market, as per data of aviation regulator DGCA, making it the leading airline in India.

In a press release, the low-cost carrier said, "SonyLIV is home to award-winning English shows like The Good Doctor, Counterpart, The Spanish Princess, Britannia, Victoria along with a string of acclaimed originals like Gullak, Heartbreak Hotel, Holycross and 16 amongst others."

SonyLIV recently launched over 2,000 hours of content in Tamil and Telugu spanning films, web originals and shows, the airline said in the release.

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #Business #Companies

