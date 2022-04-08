 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indigo Paints Q4 PAT seen up 18.8% YoY to Rs 29.5 cr: Motilal Oswal

Apr 08, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 301 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Indigo Paints to report net profit at Rs 29.5 crore up 18.8% year-on-year (up 21.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 13.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 45.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

