IndiGo offers domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 999

Budget airline IndiGo has announced its first sale of 2020, offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 999.
The discounts are applicable for travel between February 4 and April 15, the airline's website said.
The offer began on January 20 and the last date for availing the reduced fares is January 22. The discounts are available only on non-stop flights, it added.
IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, has over 250 aircraft in its fleet. It has a share of around 47 percent in the domestic civil aviation space.
The airline has been trying to expand its operations by adding several routes over the past few months.In 2019, domestic air passenger traffic grew at a low rate of 3.74 percent, a sharp drop from the 18.6 percent growth in 2018. Air traffic was muted due to a slowing economy and the grounding of Jet Airways.