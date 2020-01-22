App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo offers domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 999

The discounts are applicable for travel between February 4 and April 15, IndiGo's website said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Budget airline IndiGo has announced its first sale of 2020, offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 999.

The discounts are applicable for travel between February 4 and April 15, the airline's website said.

The offer began on January 20 and the last date for availing the reduced fares is January 22. The discounts are available only on non-stop flights, it added.

Close

IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, has over 250 aircraft in its fleet. It has a share of around 47 percent in the domestic civil aviation space.

related news

The airline has been trying to expand its operations by adding several routes over the past few months.

In 2019, domestic air passenger traffic grew at a low rate of 3.74 percent, a sharp drop from the 18.6 percent growth in 2018. Air traffic was muted due to a slowing economy and the grounding of Jet Airways.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #discounts #flight price #IndiGo #sale

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.