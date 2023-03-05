 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGo looks to enable codeshare connectivity to US, Canada

Mar 05, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

The airline's plans also come against the backdrop of Air India starting to ramp up its international operations and expanding fleet with new aircraft orders.

"At present, our objective is to enable codeshare connectivity to the US and Canada via our partnership with Turkish Airlines after the required application and approval process," Indigo statement said.

IndiGo on Sunday said it is looking at enabling codeshare connectivity to the US and Canada through its partnership with Turkish Airlines.

On Friday, a senior official told PTI that the airline has received approval from the civil aviation ministry to wet lease up to two planes for operating flights to the United States and Canada. In response to queries on the same, IndiGo on Sunday said it constantly evaluates and discusses opportunities with aircraft manufacturers, but at this stage, it is pure speculation.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.