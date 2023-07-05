IndiGo launches a new flight between Delhi and Baku

The introduction of the airline's new flights between Delhi and Baku further strengthens this connection, fostering economic ties and promoting closer diplomatic relations.

IndiGo, owned by InterGloble Aviation, announced on July 5 that they have added of Baku to its extensive network which makes it the 30th international destination and 108th overall destination in the 6E network.

These exclusive flights between Delhi to Baku, Azerbaijan will commence from August 11, 2023, the company said in a statement.

Baku is a hotspot for Formula 1 fans as the city plays host to one of the most captivating city circuit races on the Formula 1 calendar.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of new flights connecting Delhi and Baku, reinvigorating the historical Silk Route connection between these two vibrant cities. Baku is the capital and largest city of Azerbaijan, as well as the largest city on the Caspian Sea. This strategic introduction addresses the growing travel demand from India to Azerbaijan, while also promoting cultural exchanges and fostering stronger bilateral ties. With these flights, tourists will get to experience not only its medieval walled old city but also the contemporary landmarks. IndiGo remains committed to delivering affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network.”

H.E. Ashraf Shikhaliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to India, said, “We are happy to welcome the commencement of direct flights from Delhi to Baku of IndiGo. This enhanced air connectivity will further strengthen the ties between Azerbaijan and India. It will also unlock boundless opportunities for cultural exploration and foster tourism growth, inviting Indian travelers to experience the enchanting beauty and hospitality of Azerbaijan- the mysterious Land of Fire.”

Last week, IndiGo announced a new flight connecting Mumbai and Jakarta, effective from August 7.

