English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IndiGo joins WEF's sustainable initiative

    "IndiGo's commitment to the deployment of sustainable initiatives will help in achieving a significant scale for SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) to gain a critical mass and bring in cost-efficiency for widespread adoption in India," it said in a release.

    PTI
    August 29, 2022 / 09:39 PM IST

    The country's largest carrier IndiGo on Monday said it has joined a sustainable initiative spearheaded by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The airline has become a signatory to the Clear Skies for Tomorrow, India Coalition campaign.

    "IndiGo's commitment to the deployment of sustainable initiatives will help in achieving a significant scale for SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) to gain a critical mass and bring in cost-efficiency for widespread adoption in India," it said in a release.

    On February 18 this year, IndiGo operated its brand new A320 neo plane from Toulouse, France to New Delhi with a 10 per cent blend of SAF.

    Clean Skies for Tomorrow, launched in January 2019, provides a crucial mechanism for top executives and public leaders, across and beyond the aviation value chain, to align on a transition to sustainable aviation fuels as part of a meaningful and proactive pathway for the industry to achieve carbon-neutral flying. The goal is to have commercially viable SAF production (both bio and synthetic) at scale for industry-wide adoption by 2030 to support aviation's overall net-zero pathway by 2050.

    The global coalition now has more than 80 members. In July, IndiGo had a domestic market share of 58.8 per cent.
    PTI
    Tags: #IndiGo #World Economic Forum
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 09:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.