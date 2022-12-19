 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusiness

IndiGo is back with a bang

Ameya Joshi
Dec 19, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST

The market leader is back on top of the punctuality charts after carrying a record number of passengers, but is that enough to post a profit?

The domestic market summary for November released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows that the share of passengers carried by IndiGo shrank by a percentage point to 55.7 percent from the previous month.

Yet, the airline has reason to celebrate because it is back on top of the on-time performance (OTP) chart with an over four percentage point lead over Air India. And there’s more: IndiGo carried over 6.5 million passengers – the highest number in the market leader’s history.

The data is also a testament to how the airline and the Indian aviation market have grown. Back in 2014, December was the peak travel month, when all airlines carried over 6.4 million passengers – which is less than what IndiGo alone flew in November this year and more so, after two years of the pandemic. IndiGo itself flew 6.1 million passengers in October-December of 2014.

The airline started operations in August 2006. That was the year in which scheduled domestic airlines averaged 1,153 departures a day, something that IndiGo has done daily for the past few months and had first achieved before the pandemic struck.

The carrier has been going from strength to strength in 2022 as it recorded its best revenue and passenger numbers in May, which it exceeded last month and will most likely cross again in December with a mix of new aircraft inductions and grounded planes functioning again as engine availability improves.

What changed for OTP?