IndiGo in talks to buy jet engines worth $10.7 billion: Report

IndiGo is reportedly in talks to purchase its next batch of jet engine amid coronavirus slump. While domestic air travel is recovering, India is yet to allow scheduled foreign services. As of now, airlines have been operating at around 60 percent capacity.

The low-cost carrier, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, is in touch with Pratt & Whitney and CFM International Inc. to place orders for engines that would power around 150 new Airbus SE A320neo jets, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

There is no timeline as to when an agreement may be reached as the discussion is in the preliminary stage, the report said.

IndiGo has last year closed the largest ever single-engine order in history. The budget carrier had placed a $20 billion order for LEAP-1A engines with US-based CFM International to power its future fleet of 280 narrow-body aircraft.

As per the report, the new agreement could be worth around $10.7 billion, including service, repair, and maintenance.

An IndiGo representative declined to comment, while spokespeople for Pratt & Whitney and CFM didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The development is surprising as, across the globe, several airlines have either deferred or cancelled hundreds of plane orders due to plummeting demand.

Domestic flights in India resumed in May, and since then the cap on capacity utilisation has been raised to 60 percent.