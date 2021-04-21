MARKET NEWS

IndiGo in process of leasing four A321ceo freighter aircraft

IndiGo said it expects to take the delivery of its first freighter, which will be used for both domestic and regional missions, in the first half of 2022.

PTI
April 21, 2021 / 09:29 PM IST
Representative image.

IndiGo is in the process of leasing four A321ceo freighter aircraft, each having the capacity to handle 27 tonnes of cargo, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday. "A Letter of Intent has been signed with a lessor for two aircraft already, and IndiGo expects to reach agreement for the next two shortly," it said.

IndiGo said it expects to take the delivery of its first freighter, which will be used for both domestic and regional missions, in the first half of 2022. The remaining three aircraft in the initial commitment are expected to arrive within a year or so from the arrival of the first freighter, and more aircraft may be sourced depending on market development, it stated.

IndiGo gives ESOPs to CEO despite opposition from public shareholders

The aforementioned lessor will covert A321ceo from passenger jets to a full freighter configuration and then hand them over to IndiGo. "The A321P2F (Passenger-to-Freighter conversion) is the most efficient narrow-bodied freighter aircraft available, offering 24 container positions and supporting a payload of up to 27 tonnes," the statement noted.

While restrictions have been imposed by the Centre and states on passenger flights since March last year in view of the coronavirus pandemic, freighter flights have been operating as usual. Therefore, airlines are focusing on cargo to shore up revenues.
PTI
first published: Apr 21, 2021 09:29 pm

