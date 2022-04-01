Indigo hikes pilots' salaries by 8% from April 1

Representative Image

Domestic aviation giant IndiGo has hiked salaries of its pilots by 8 percent with effect from April 1, CNBC-TV18 reported.

“Now, as we have established continuous steady operations, on behalf of our managing director, the board of directors and the senior leadership team, I am pleased to announce an upwards revision of 8 percent in the salaries of all our pilots with effect from April 1," said Ashim Mittra, senior vice-president (flight operations), IndiGo, in a communique to the pilots, PTI reported.

He added that the company’s HR team would share the revised salary structure with pilots “in the coming weeks”.

Further the country's second largest airline, will initiate another 6.5 percent hike from November 2022 in case there are no further disruptions.

Mitra said, “As we look forward to a positive revenue environment and hopefully we do not witness any further interruptions to operations, we also plan to implement an additional 6.5 per cent revision with effect from November 1.”

This comes after their salaries were revised downwards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors witnessed mass layoffs and pay cuts amid the pandemic as countries imposed heavy lockdowns during 2020 and 2021 to prevent transmission.

India's domestic airlines opened up on October 18 last year and the country’s international airways fully opened up last month on March 27.

In May 2020, Indigo has revised their pilot's pay structure to slash salaries by as much as up to 40 percent.

Many of the airline's senior pilots had received emails from the company's leave planner, asking them to choose from two options, each involving a pay cut. One includes a pay structure with 42 annual leaves and the second will have the pilots take one week off every month. They used to have a package that included 22 days of annual leave.

Before this, it revised the contract terms of pilots who were undergoing training, with new terms including up to a 50 percent cut in salaries and a change in rostering.