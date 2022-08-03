IndiGo goes sweet sixteen with anniversary offers

Representative Image.

IndiGo launched a "sweet 16" anniversary offer on all domestic routes on the 6E network to commemorate 16 years of flying.

The offer will be open from August 3 to 5 with rates starting from Rs 1,616. The reduced prices are valid for travel between August 18, 2022 and July 16, 2023.

Moreover, the airline launched a 25 per cent cashback offer on Ka-ching cards. Apart from this, customers may also use their HSBC credit cards to make reservations and receive a five per cent cashback offer up to Rs 800 on transactions of Rs 3,500 minimum value. This promotion is valid on the website, Mweb, and mobile app.