Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo, GoAir to curtail flights on March 22 for Janata Curfew

While GoAir has suspended all flights, IndiGo will run only 60 percent of normal schedule

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Representative Image
Aviation peers IndiGo and GoAir will curtail operations on March 22, in response to the 'Janata Curfew' call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While IndiGo said it will run 60 percent of its normal schedule, GoAir will suspend all flights.

PM Modi, during his address to the nation on March 19, appealed to the people to observe a 'Janata Curfew' or public curfew on March 22 as a measure to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).​

In India, 236 people have been reported to be infected, and four have died.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, also announced that it was reducing its domestic schedule to "match market demand over the next few week."

"Going forward, responding to the various travel restrictions imposed worldwide, most of our international flights are suspended and additionally, given the reduction in domestic demand, we are trimming our domestic India operations by approximately 25 percent for now. In this fluid situation, IndiGo will continually review operations to match capacity to demand," the airline said.   ​​

GoAir said it will "protect all the PNRs dated March 22, 2020 in view of the Janta Curfew for a period of one year under the “Protect Your PNR” scheme."

The airline has already suspended its international operations, and also terminated contracts of its expat pilots.

IndiGo, in similar steps to reduce costs, announced pay cuts across its personnel, starting from its CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 09:16 am

tags #aviation #coronavirus #flights #GoAir #India #IndiGo #Janata Curfew

