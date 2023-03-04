 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGo gets civil aviation ministry's nod to wet lease planes for US, Canada operations: Official

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

It could not be immediately ascertained whether IndiGo has firmed up plans on operating flights to the US and Canada.

The country's largest airline IndiGo, which is focusing on internationalisation, has received approval from the civil aviation ministry to wet lease up to two planes for operating flights to the United States and Canada, according to a senior official.

For the first time, IndiGo started operating wide-body Boeing 777 on Delhi-Istanbul route in February. The plane has been taken on wet lease from Turkish Airlines.

The airline has received nod from the ministry to wet lease two aircraft that can be utilised on this route.

The official, on the condition of anonymity, said on Friday the ministry has also given approval for IndiGo to wet lease up to two wide-body aircraft which can be used for flying to the US and Canada.