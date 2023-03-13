 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

IndiGo flight to Doha diverted due to medical emergency; passenger dies

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

A passenger onboard experienced a medical emergency, requiring urgent medical attention.

Indigo flight. Representative image

An IndiGo flight traveling from Delhi to Doha had to be diverted to Karachi on March 13 as a passenger onboard suffered a medical emergency.  Upon arrival, the airport medical team declared the affected passenger deceased.

The airline is currently making arrangements for the other passengers on the flight 6E-1736, in coordination with the relevant authorities, it said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones", the airline said.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Airline #Doha #Indigo flight #Karachi
first published: Mar 13, 2023 10:36 am