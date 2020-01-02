IndiGo fleet size crosses 250 planes

The country's largest airline IndiGo now has more than 250 planes in its fleet after inducting at least four neo aircraft on December 31, according to an official.

IndiGo, which has a domestic market share of more than 47 percent, is also the first Indian carrier to have over 250 planes.

Recently, the budget carrier also became the first airline to operate 1,500 flights per day.

The official said the airline inducted four planes -- three A321 neos and one A320 neo -- on December 31.