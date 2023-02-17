 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

IndiGo CEO says airline has nearly 500 planes on order, to add 10-15 new destinations in 2023

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

For the three months ended December 2022, IndiGo reported a sharp rise in profit at Rs 1,422.6 crore and its highest-ever quarterly total income at Rs 15,410.2 crore as travel demand remained strong.

IndiGo's CEO said India's aviation market has huge potential and is set to grow rapidly with faster economic development.

IndiGo has nearly 500 planes on order and expects delivery of around 40 aircrafts in 2023, its CEO, Peter Elbers, said. On the recent Air India order, he said that it shows that India is growing into an upcoming aviation giant.

"IndiGo has never ruled out any  option. We do have a significant order book. We have almost 500 aircraft on order... we have a steady stream of deliveries coming. Our focus and emphasis will be on that part. We do have the XLRs order that will further stretch the range of operations for IndiGo," he told PTI.

Elbers said that today India is underserved when it to comes to aviation and two out of five orders globally are by Indian carriers.

On fleet expansion, he said that they had placed the order already in 2019 and are seeing steady flow of deliveries.