IndiGo captain, co-pilot licence suspended for landing with tail strike

IndiGo says working with Pratt & Whitney after latest engine inspection

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation suspended the licence of an IndiGo captain for three months and a co-pilot for one month for landing in Ahmedabad with a tail strike.

Earlier last month on June 15 an IndiGo aircraft flying on the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight was grounded after it suffered a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft landed safely and all the passengers on the flight were safe.

Taking cognizance of the incident the DGCA ordered the grounding of pilots of the aircraft. The statutory body had also ordered a probe into the incident.

IndiGo confirmed that the aircraft was grounded for inspection.

“IndiGo flight 6E6595 operating from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad experienced a tail strike while landing in Ahmedabad. The aircraft was declared grounded at Ahmedabad airport for necessary assessment and repairs. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities," the airline added.

A tail strike occurs when the tail or empennage of an aircraft collides with the ground or any stationary object during take-off or landing.