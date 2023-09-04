IndiGo buys 10 additional A320 NEO aircraft

IndiGo operates over 300 aircraft and has previous orders totaling 480 aircraft which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2030.

Indigo, India's largest airline by market share, on September 4 bought 10 additional A320 NEO aircraft.

These 10 aircraft are part of the original 300 aircraft the airline had ordered in 2019 and cleared the payments, the company said in a BSE filing. On June 19 this year, the airline placed an order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft in the largest purchase agreement in aviation history.

IndiGo operates over 300 aircraft and has previous orders totaling 480 aircraft which are expected to be delivered by the end of 2030.

Also Read | P&W's engine issues will affect some of our aircraft as well, says IndiGo CFO Gaurav Negi