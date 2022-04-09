IndiGo becomes sixth largest airline in world by passengers: Official Airline Guide

India’s low-cost airline IndiGo has emerged as the world’s sixth largest carrier by passenger volume for March, according to UK-based Official Airline Guide (OAG).

The airline carried more than 2.02 million passengers in the month, the most by any Asian carrier, according to statistics collected till March 28.

IndiGo was also named the world's fastest growing airline by OAG, with a 41.3 percent growth in frequency in March. The airline also ranked among the top 10 airlines in the world by seat capacity for March.

The OAG data includes airport and route capacity as well as a list of the 20 largest worldwide airlines by flights based on monthly data. IndiGo is the only airline from India to appear on this list.

Ronojoy Dutta, wholetime director and chief executive, IndiGo, said, “It is exciting to see IndiGo among the top airlines in the world. It also is a moment of pride for India, and a strong indicator that the nation is bouncing back strongly from the pandemic. With the easing of restrictions around the world, we look forward to opening more routes and frequencies. This will allow an even greater number of passengers to experience an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine.”

The airline recently announced re-introduction of scheduled operations of more than 150 foreign flights from various airports in India in April. IndiGo has also expanded its domestic network with several new routes.