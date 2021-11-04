MARKET NEWS

English
IndiGo appoints Saguna Vaid as General Counsel

New Delhi, Nov 4 IndiGo airlines has appointed Saguna Vaid as its general counsel with effect from December 1, it said on Thursday. Vaid will be ..

PTI
November 04, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST

IndiGo airlines has appointed Saguna Vaid as its general counsel with effect from December 1, it said on Thursday.

Vaid will be replacing Priya Mehra, who has joined upcoming low-cost carrier Akasa Air as its legal head.

"Saguna joins IndiGo from Nokia Networks, where she was the director and head of Legal and Compliance for India and the APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) region,” IndiGo said in its statement.

Prior to Nokia, Vaid was the vice president and general counsel for Asia at Genpact for over a decade during which time she also supported GE Aviation’s operations, it mentioned.

"She has also worked with leading law firms in India and the Middle East, and her experience includes advising leading domestic airlines,” the statement said.

IndiGo is India’s largest airline.

It flew 22.66 lakh passengers in September, a 57.5 per cent share of the total domestic market.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo, said Vaid’s vast experience on advising and supporting businesses across geographies at Nokia, coupled with her experience in the aviation industry, will be extremely helpful for IndiGo and will aptly support the airline’s international growth plans.
