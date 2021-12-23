IndiGo appoints Neetan Chopra as Chief Digital and Information Officer

Neetan Chopra to take charge as IndiGo's first CDIO on Jan 3, 2022

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent firm of IndiGo, on December 23 announced the appointment of Neetan Chopra as the airline's Chief Digital and Information Officer (CDIO), with effect from January 3, 2022.

Chopra, who comes with an experience of more than 25 years, is the first appointee to the newly-created role of CDIO in IndiGo.

Currently, Chopra is serving as the Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Dubai Holding, and was previously the Senior Vice President of IT and Innovation at Emirates.

The role of CDIO will provide vision and leadership for developing and implementing information technology and digitalisation initiatives as an integral part of the of IndiGo’s business strategy, it said in a press release.

Chopra will spearhead the digitisation of IndiGo’s operations in order to "improve cost effectiveness, service quality, customer centricity and analytical capability", as well as drive the co-creation of new digital business models with internal and external partners and the larger technology ecosystem, it added.

Chopra's "...extensive airline experience in technology and digital disruption will be immensely helpful as we chart IndiGo’s future," IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said in the release.

On his appointment as IndiGo's first CDIO, Chopra said he is excited to return to India and join the "lean clean flying machine" IndiGo.

"I look forward to co-creating the digital future of IndiGo with our passionate employees, our discerning customers, our collaborative partners, and the world's most vibrant tech ecosystem," he added.

Notably, Chopra began his career in 1992 with Accenture Consulting in India, and subsequently moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and joined Emirates in the year 1995 as a Senior IT Manager.

From thereon, he grew with Emirates before leaving them in 2018 and joining Dubai Holding as their Group CTO.