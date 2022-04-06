English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IndiGo appoints Mahesh Malik as chief commercial officer of cargo division

    Malik will take charge of the division — which is called "CarGo" — on May 15, the airline's statement noted.

    PTI
    April 06, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    IndiGo on Tuesday said it has appointed Mahesh Malik as the Chief Commercial Officer of its cargo division. Malik will take charge of the division — which is called "CarGo" — on May 15, the airline's statement noted.

    His last assignment was as the Director, CEO and President at AVIAPRO Logistic Services Private Limited, it said. In his last assignment, Malik was the cargo general sales and service agent (GSSA) of Vistara, it said.

    "In addition to belly cargo that IndiGo traditionally carries, since the pandemic, we made configuration changes to some of our aircraft to carry in-cabin cargo," it said. Over the next few months, IndiGo is planning to induct freighters into its fleet, it noted.

    "To support this growth and to bring in enhanced focus on CarGo operations, IndiGo today announced the appointment of Mahesh Malik as Chief Commercial Officer – CarGo," it stated.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Budget carrier IndiGo #Indigo Airlines #Mahesh Malik #Vistara
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 09:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.