IndiGo appoints Jiten Chopra as new CFO

India's largest airline IndiGo has appointed Jiten Chopra as its chief financial officer, effective February 21.

He replaces Aditya Pande "who is leaving IndiGo to pursue other interests," the airline said.

Pande took over the CFO role in September 2019.

Chopra will report to CEO Ronojoy Dutta. He joined the airline in February 2020 as head of governance, risk and compliance.

"Prior to joining IndiGo, Jiten had about 25 years of working experience at BSR & Co (KPMG) in audit and risk management, business development, operations and transaction services," the airline said.

"His enormous expertise prior to IndiGo and his experience since February 2020 when he joined us, will greatly strengthen our team as we continue to build a world class national air transportation network," Dutta added.

The airline, in January, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 620 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, against a profit of Rs 496 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.