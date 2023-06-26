IndiGo announces Nairobi as its 27th international destination

The Mumbai-Nairobi route marks IndiGo's entry into the African subcontinent.

InterGloble Aviation-owned IndiGo, the country's largest airline by fleet size, announced on June 26 that it is starting flights to Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, as part of its international expansion strategy.

Nairobi is the carrier's 27th international and 105th overall destination in the 6E network.

The airlines announced that it will connect Nairobi with direct flights from Mumbai. It said bookings have been opened for the daily non-stop flights between the cities, starting August 5. This new route marks IndiGo's entry into the African subcontinent.

IndoGo, in the press release, added that flights on this route will cater to both business and leisure travellers.

This development marks a notable advancement in IndiGo's strategy for expanding internationally, as it reinforces strategic partnerships, facilitates trade, and enhances travel connectivity between the two nations, the carrier said.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, speaking about the launch of the route, said from Nairobi, travellers can embark on exciting safaris to destinations like the Maasai Mara. Additionally, they can explore other national parks and wildlife reserves.

"Kenya is our first destination country in Sub-Saharan Africa and encompasses Savannah, Lakelands, as well as mountain highlands. From Nairobi, the capital, safaris can visit the Maasai​ Mara as well as multiple other National Parks & Wildlife Reserves, opening numerous options for tourists. With our expanding network, we remain committed to fulfilling our promise of delivering on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences to our valued customers,” Malhotra, said.

John Chirchir, A.g. CEO Kenya Tourism Board, emphasized that this achievement marks a significant milestone in their endeavours to attract a greater number of visitors from India, which holds the position as the top market in Asia.

"This direct access to Nairobi, Kenya's capital city and a regional hub for business and travel, will provide leisure tourists, business visitors, and investors with a seamless connection to the destination, in addition to our national carrier, Kenya Airways. We have formed a collaborative effort aimed at enhancing Kenya's status as the ultimate travel destination for Indian tourists seeking diverse experiences such as wildlife safaris, beach getaways, culinary delights, thrilling adventures, productive business meetings, and memorable occasions like weddings and honeymoons. Through our joint marketing and sales campaigns, we strive to solidify Kenya's appeal and attract more Indian travelers to explore its wonders”.

With the launch of direct flights between Delhi and Dharamshala on March 26 this year, the airline connects to 78 domestic destinations.