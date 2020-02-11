App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Delhi
AAP : 63
BJP+ : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Valentine's Day special: IndiGo announces sale with all-inclusive fares starting Rs 999

The airline is offering one million seats on discounted fares from February 11 to February 14. The sale is valid for travel from March 1 to September 30, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Low cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced a four-day special Valentine sale on travel across its network within India with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999.

The airline is offering one million seats on discounted fares from February 11 to February 14. The sale is valid for travel from March 1 to September 30, a company statement said.

"We are delighted to announce the four-day special sale effective from today till February 14, kickstarting the Valentine's celebrations a little early," the chief commercial officer of IndiGo, William Boulter, said.

Close
Both corporate and leisure customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via the official website, the statement added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IndiGo #Valentine sale

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.