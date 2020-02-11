Valentine's Day special: IndiGo announces sale with all-inclusive fares starting Rs 999

The airline is offering one million seats on discounted fares from February 11 to February 14. The sale is valid for travel from March 1 to September 30, a company statement said.
Low cost carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced a four-day special Valentine sale on travel across its network within India with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999.
"We are delighted to announce the four-day special sale effective from today till February 14, kickstarting the Valentine's celebrations a little early," the chief commercial officer of IndiGo, William Boulter, said.
