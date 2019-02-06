App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo announces four-day sale on select routes

The offer is available for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period and is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndiGo has announced an offer for all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 899 for travel between February 20 and April 15.

According to an announcement on its website, the offer is available to customers booking IndiGo flights from February 5 up to February 9 11:59pm.

The offer is valid only on non-stop flights, which means flyers who wish to book tickets for connecting flights cannot avail benefits of the sale offered by the airline.

The offer is available for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period and is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings. It cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme or promotion.

related news

The announcement follows a similar one made by SpiceJet, in which a passenger can book an all-inclusive ticket on a short-haul domestic route for as low as Rs 899 till the midnight of February 9.

For domestic routes with a flying time of over an hour, one-way fares would be available for as low as Rs 1.75 per km, SpiceJet said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 06:16 pm

tags #Business #India #IndiGo #SpcieJet

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.