IndiGo announces four-day sale on select routes

IndiGo has announced an offer for all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 899 for travel between February 20 and April 15.

According to an announcement on its website, the offer is available to customers booking IndiGo flights from February 5 up to February 9 11:59pm.

The offer is valid only on non-stop flights, which means flyers who wish to book tickets for connecting flights cannot avail benefits of the sale offered by the airline.

The offer is available for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period and is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings. It cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme or promotion.

The announcement follows a similar one made by SpiceJet, in which a passenger can book an all-inclusive ticket on a short-haul domestic route for as low as Rs 899 till the midnight of February 9.

For domestic routes with a flying time of over an hour, one-way fares would be available for as low as Rs 1.75 per km, SpiceJet said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI