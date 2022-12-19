IndiGo announces 21 additional flights in winter schedule

live bse live

IndiGo, on December 19, launched 21 additional flights as part of its winter schedule for 2022-23, to cater to the increasing demand and improve accessibility between the states.

The operations have already commenced from 9 December for flights from Hyderabad and Kolkata to beach destinations like Port Blair, Kochi, and Goa respectively, the company said.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo said, “We are witnessing high traffic demand which is enabling the industry's recovery. As beach destinations are in high demand from October to February, these new flights will increase direct connectivity from Hyderabad and Kolkata to Port Blair, Kochi, and Goa respectively. Our winter schedule flights will add capacity and make travel affordable, while offering more options to customers. We will continue to uphold our promise of providing a courteous, on-time, hassle-free, and affordable travel experience.”

The new flights are designed to cater to travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions, the company said.

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. The airline operates over 1600 daily flights connecting 76 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.