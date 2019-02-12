Present
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo adjusting flight schedule; move to impact 30 flights a day

The airline operates 1,300 flights a day

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India's largest airline IndiGo on February 12 said it will "slightly adjust" its flight schedule in the coming days, impacting about 30 flights a day.

The announcement comes after the airline's schedule was disrupted due to hailstorms on February 1. Industry sources said the airline was also facing a shortage of pilots.

"IndiGo is slightly adjusting its flight schedule in the coming days by approximately 30 flights per day. This is in order to stabilize the network and operations impacted due to various ongoing Notams and predicted bad weather in the coming days," said the airline.

Notam, or notice to airmen, is given to pilots and include information on potential hazards on a flight route.

"In order to avoid inconvenience, these adjustments are being made in advance enabling adequate notice to passengers. They are being accommodated close to their original flight schedule. These adjustments amount to 1 to 2 percent of the originally planned number of flights," the airline added.

IndiGo has over 1,300 daily flights.

The hailstorm had initially led to a diversion of 11 flights. "Consequently, this disrupted operations across our network the following day. As part of recovering our schedule, the positioning of the crew and aircraft had to be readjusted. As a result, a number of flights were cancelled," IndiGo spokesperson had said on February 7.

More than 50 flights were cancelled in the following weekend.

Disruptions have continued on Monday. And on Tuesday, reports said 30 more flights were cancelled.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 06:05 pm

