IndiGo adds two new international routes; 32 international destinations on its roster now

IndiGo, owned by InterGloble Aviation, announced on August 16 that they have added Tashkent, Uzbekistan and Almaty to its network making them the 31st and 32nd international destinations on offer from the airline, respectively.

The addition of these destinations makes a total of 111 overall destinations in the 6E network.

Starting from September 22, IndiGo will operate four weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Tashkent. "This direct connectivity will not only promote trade but also foster stronger economic and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan," a company statement said.

Flights from Delhi to Almaty on the other hand will commence on September 23.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to announce the magnificent addition of Tashkent, the capital & the largest city of Uzbekistan, as the 31st international destination in our 6E network. As a cherished cultural hub and a storied city along the Great Silk Trade-Route, Tashkent beckons travellers with a tapestry of timeless wonders to explore at the heart of Central Asia."

"Almaty is Kazakhstan's largest metropolis, remains their major commercial, financial, and cultural centre. This connectivity will further foster trade and commerce, given Kazakhstan's status as the wealthiest country in Central Asia. We firmly believe that this expansion will also lead to a substantial increase in tourism." he added.

"The flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers seeking affordable flying options to access destinations that facilitate business development and offer tourist attractions," the statement said.