Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo '6E double seat' option allows passengers to book two adjacent seats

IndiGo said the "6E double seat" scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre or airport counters. The scheme can only be availed using IndiGo's website.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The low-cost carrier IndiGo on July 17 launched a scheme that allows passengers to book two adjacent seats to maintain social distance and ensure additional safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The charges for the extra seat will effectively be up to 25 percent of the original booking cost. This offer is effective travel starting July 24, 2020," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo said the "6E double seat" scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre or airport counters. The scheme can only be availed using IndiGo's website.

Lack of social distancing by other passengers is a top concern among flyers, according to a survey by IndiGo that was conducted online between June 20 and June 28 among 25,000 travellers.

"Factors such as lack of social distancing by other passengers (62 percent of respondents), quarantine measures by states (55 percent) and sitting in the aircraft with so many people (55 percent) have been identified as key deterrents for air travel," the survey said.

Also Read: Lack of social distancing by other passengers a top concern among flyers: IndiGo survey

On Friday, IndiGo's chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said, "Even though air travel is the safest mode of travel at this point, we understand the customers' emotional need for safety."

"We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger to ensure additional safety," he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 11:25 am

