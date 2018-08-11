App
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

IndiaTech appoints Rameesh Kailasam as Chief Executive Officer

The internet, technology and innovation policy expert will work to ensure better coordination between the association and its various stakeholders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Startup and internet firms industry body IndiaTech.org has appointed Rameesh Kailasam as its chief executive officer. Kailasam has experience and expertise in internet, technology and innovation policy space and contributed to policy formation, IndiaTech said in a statement.

IndiaTech.org works closely with established as well as upcoming internet-based startups and angel investor groups and regulatory agencies to enable a vibrant Indian internet technology based e-commerce ecosystem. Members of the IndiaTech include MakeMyTrip, Ola, Hike, SoftBank, Steadview Capital, Quikr, Matrix Partners, PolicyBazaar, Kalaari Capital, Urban Ladder, Lenskart, Epiq Capital, A91 Partners and IDG Ventures.

"We are pleased to have someone with Rameesh's caliber and track record to further the cause of growth in the internet- based technology and e-commerce space in India. We believe that his leadership will ensure better coordination between the association and its various stakeholders," IndiaTech founding member and MakeMyTrip chairman Deep Kalra said in a statement.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 12:52 pm

