NBFC space shows signs of recovery as investors seek lower premiums on bonds

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are seeing some signs of recovery, which could possibly be due to the government's stimulus measures to stem the affects of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Premiums that investors seek to prefer AAA-rated five-year bonds of NBFCs over similar-maturity government notes narrowed the most in July since at least 2012, Bloomberg reported. This also helped boost a metric that assesses bond spreads.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

NBFCs have been through a rough time since September 2018 after IL&FS defaulted on crucial payments and triggered a crisis in the sector.

In May, during the lockdown, the government announced a Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, housing finance companies (HFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs).

Also read: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces Rs 10,000 crore special liquidity facility for NABARD, NHB

The Ministry of Finance also announced a Rs 45,000 crore partial credit guarantee scheme, offering a total liquidity boost of Rs 75,000 crore to the NBFC sector.

On August 6, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced additional special liquidity facility of Rs 10,000 crore to the National Housing Bank (NHB) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). It also permitted banks to restructure some loans.

"There are asset-quality issues that are emerging," the report quoted Rajeev Radhakrishnan, Head of Fixed Income at SBI Funds Management Pvt, as saying. "Government steps just address the liquidity problem the sector was facing, so it's better to wait rather than increase investments," he added.