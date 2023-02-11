 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's toy exports touch Rs 1,017 crore during April-December this fiscal

PTI
Feb 11, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST

The government is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and exports of toys from the country and reduce imports from countries like China, which are of low quality.

The country's toy exports have touched Rs 1,017 crore during April-December period this fiscal, according to the government data.

In 2021-22, the exports stood at Rs 2,601 crore.

"Made in India toys continue to tap global markets! India's toy exports rose to more than 6 times in April-December 2022 as compared to the same period in 2013," commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

During April-December 2013-14, the shipments were at Rs 167 crore.