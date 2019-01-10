App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's Torrent Power seeks 5 LNG cargoes for 2019

India's Torrent Power is seeking five liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in 2019, two industry sources said.

The utility company is seeking cargoes for delivery over February, May, July, October and December, one of the sources said.

The tender closed on January 9 and is valid until January 11.

The February cargo will be bought at a fixed price while the others will be linked to Brent oil prices, the first source added.

Torrent Power distributes electricity to over 3 million customers every year in India, according to the company's website.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 12:52 pm

